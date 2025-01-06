The seaside town topped the site's Top 10 Worst Places to Live in England list for 2025, which highlights towns facing socio-economic challenges.

While the list has been a staple of the site for nearly two decades, this year’s rankings are particularly notable as they mark the end of an era.

The creators explain their decision to forego voting this year, citing challenges such as declining web traffic and the dominance of less nuanced online commentary. They said: “There was no voting this year as there was no point. Over the last year, Google’s core algorithm updates have seen traffic to iLiveHere fall by 70%.”

As the team bids farewell to the rankings, they reflect on their 18-year journey since launching as ChavTowns in 2006. They said the list is not about shaming the towns themselves but rather drawing attention to systemic issues in the UK.

“Our definitive top 10 is not meant to shame these towns, but the politicians on all sides of the parliamentary trough who pretend everything in the garden is rosey and are disconnected from the reality of Britain in 2025 to the point of psychosis.”

