Mystery still surrounds the identity of a wetsuit-wearing man whose body was found in a reservoir.

A member of the public spotted the body just before 8.30am on Friday, October 18 last year in the Claerwen Reservoir Powys, Wales. It’s thought the body could have been in the water for up to 12 weeks - so roughly from the end of July.

Investigations have so far included checking missing people lists as well as media appeals - but so far with no success.

The type of wetsuit worn by a man whose body was found in Claerwen Reservoir, Powys on Friday, October 18 2024 | Released by Dyfed-Powys Police

Senior investigating officer Det Insp Anthea Ponting said: "I would like to thank everyone who has already came forward with information following our previous appeals.

"A post-mortem has confirmed that the body is a man, aged between 30 and 60 years old. He is approximately 6ft tall and was wearing a Zone 3 Agile wetsuit, similar to the one pictured.”

The size of the wetsuit is XL, which equates to the wearer possibly being 6ft to 6ft 5in tall, about 202-220lbs (about 14-and-a-half stone to 15-and-a-half stone, or 91kg-100kg) with a 44–48-inch chest.

Det Insp Ponting added “We have carried out numerous enquiries, including checking missing people records with other forces and conducting forensic enquiries both locally and wider in conjunction with Law Enforcement Partners. Unfortunately, these have not led to the man being identified.

"We are keeping an open mind into the circumstances and continue to work towards finding out who he was, any family and what happened to him. We would still like to hear from anyone who has visited the Claerwen reservoir, or the surrounding area, between the beginning of July 2024 and October 18, and haven’t spoken to police yet.

"We also continue to appeal for anyone who does have information – who thinks that something mentioned could relate to a missing person in their own life/or who they may know – to come forward."

Anyone who has information can contact Dyfed-Powys police, quoting incident 64 of October 18, 2024, by calling 101, emailing [email protected] or by clicking here.