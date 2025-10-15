A man has been found guilty of murdering a woman in a hot tub.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Leveque was found in a hot tub after being knifed at least 26 times and paramedics were unable to save her.

Her boyfriend Aren Pearson had left the house and driven to the coast, where he drove off the road and into the sea. He then came back to the house, where he was arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 41-year-old has now been found guilty of murder, having denied the charge. He had told the jury that he watched the 24-year-old stab herself.

Claire Leveque, who was murdered by Aren Pearson in the Shetland Isles | Claire Leveque / Facebook

The horrendous crime happened at his mother’s house in Sandness, Shetland, Scotland on February 11, last year.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “The level of violence Aren Pearson inflicted is truly horrifying. Our investigation uncovered evidence of a controlling and violent relationship with Claire Leveque, where Pearson sought to degrade and abuse her prior to her death.

“These actions and his actions after his violent attack which led to her death show him as a cruel and selfish individual and it is right that he will now face the consequences of what he has done. Today’s verdict cannot change what happened, but I hope it brings a degree of closure to Claire’s family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canadian Aren Pearson, who has ben found guilty of murdering Claire Leveque in Shetland in February 2024 | Police Scotland

Chief Inspector Chris Sewell, Shetland area commander, added. “This was a harrowing incident which we know had a wide impact across the local community in our islands.

“I know that many people’s thoughts across Shetland will be with Claire Leveque’s family and friends today. Fortunately, crimes of this nature are extremely rare in Shetland. We will continue to work closely with our partners to support the community and to tackle violence against women and girls, ensuring that Shetland remains a safe place for everyone.”