The police have launched an investigation into the “suspicious” death of 15-year-old boy in Glasgow.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland said it was alerted to a report of a seriously injured person in the city's Clarendon Street at about 10.30pm on Wednesday (March 6). Emergency crews attended but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said the death is currently being treated as "suspicious" as enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances. Detective Superintendent Cheryl Kelly said: "Whilst formal identification has yet to take place, we have spoken to the family of the boy and will continue to provide them with specialist support at this distressing time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forensic Officers on Glenfarg Street near Clarendon Street, Glasgow, after 15-year-old boy died after being found seriously injured in the street. | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Chief Inspector Colin MacLucas, the local area commander, added: "I understand that residents in the area will be very concerned following this incident, however I can reassure them we are working very closely with our detective colleagues to establish the circumstances and I can assure them that there will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area. I would urge anyone with questions, concerns or information to approach officers who are there to help."

Anyone with relevant dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell footage is being urged to come forward.