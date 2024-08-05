Clay Cross: Derbyshire police growing concerned for missing two teenage girls last seen 24 hours ago
Derbyshire Police said Phoebe and Lily, both aged 17, were believed to be together when they were last seen at Lily’s house in Brook Street, Holemgate in Clay Cross at 8pm on Sunday (August 4).
Phoebe is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. She has shoulder length dark hair and wears glasses. She was wearing black Under Armour leggings, a black hoodie, black Nike trainers and carrying a distinctive blue bag rucksack (pictured below) when last seen.
Lily is described as white, and of slim build. She has long dark hair and was wearing a grey hoodie and shorts when last seen. Lily also wears glasses and is shown wearing these in the attached photo.
Contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 1387 of 4 August if you have seen Phoebe and Lily or know where they may be.