Police are growing concerned for two teenage girls who have been missing for almost 24 hours.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phoebe is described as white, 5ft 6ins tall and of slim build. She has shoulder length dark hair and wears glasses. She was wearing black Under Armour leggings, a black hoodie, black Nike trainers and carrying a distinctive blue bag rucksack (pictured below) when last seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoebe and Lily, both aged 17, are believed to be together when they were last seen at Lily’s house in Brook Street, Holemgate in Clay Cross at 8pm on Sunday (August 4). | Derbyshire police

Lily is described as white, and of slim build. She has long dark hair and was wearing a grey hoodie and shorts when last seen. Lily also wears glasses and is shown wearing these in the attached photo.

Contact Derbyshire police quoting reference 1387 of 4 August if you have seen Phoebe and Lily or know where they may be.