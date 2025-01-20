Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 64-year-old woman has died after crashing into a police car.

The driver from Cleator Moor, Cumbria, died in hospital on Monday following the incident at 7.50am on Sunday in nearby Whitehaven. She was driving a white Suzuki Celerio when the collision took place in Cleator Moor Road.

Specialist officers are continuing to support her family, Cumbria Constabulary said.

The driver of the police vehicle, a male officer aged in his 20s, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. He was said to be responding to a separate emergency incident at the time of the collision.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation following a standard referral from Cumbria Constabulary.

Det Ch Supt David Ashton, of Cumbria Constabulary, said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family of the woman who has sadly died. The constabulary will fully support the IOPC’s independent investigation into this incident to establish the full circumstances.”