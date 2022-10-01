Climate protester pours human faeces over Captain Tom Moore memorial

A protestor has poured a bucket of human waste on a memorial of Sir Captain Tom.

An ​​End UK Private Jets protestor has poured human excrement onto a memorial for Sir Captain Tom Moore.

Maddie Budd, 21, was filmed dumping human waste over the memorial in a video published to campaign group End UK Private Jets’ social media pages.

Ms Budd - who is a former medical student from Wales - said: “People are going to say that he’s a hero, people are going to say that this is profoundly, obscenely disrespectful to his life, and to the NHS he stood up for and I agree.

“I was studying to become a doctor because I believe in taking care of people. If we believe that the NHS is important, if we believe in taking care of each other, if we believe that NHS workers are doing essential work, why are forcing our healthcare system into collapse, why are we forcing our civilisation into collapse, why is basically no-one taking this genocide of all humanity seriously?”

The climate protest group, End UK Private Jets, staged the act, filmed in Hatton, Derbyshire, to draw attention to the harm caused to the climate by private jets.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Captain Tom is a symbol of doing a good thing in hard times. He did so much good. And every time a private jet takes off, everything he stood for, all the good he did, is getting s*** all over.”

Queen Elizabeth II uses the sword that belonged to her father, George VI as she confers the Honour of Knighthood on 100-year-old WWII veteran Captain Tom Moore at Windsor Castle. Credit: Getty Images

Captain Tom made headlines during the first Covid-19 pandemic when he attempted to raise £1,000 for the NHS by doing 100 laps around his garden.

The 100-year-old’s story caught the attention of the nation and his fundraiser rose to an unbelievable £32.9 million.