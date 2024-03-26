Bosses at the bank said that around 12% of roles will be cut after a dip in profits last year. The bank said in a statement: “Today, we have announced a series of changes across the bank which are essential for the delivery of the next phase of the strategic plan. These include the commencement of a consultation on a proposed operating model restructure which is expected to result in a net reduction of approximately 400 roles (12%) across the bank. The decision has not been made lightly, and the bank will continue to work closely with our trade union and to support impacted colleagues.”