Coastguard search launched after man missing in water at Bournemouth beach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A search has been launched after a man was reported missing in the water at Bournemouth beach, reported Sky News.

In a statement, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard is currently coordinating the search for a male, following a report of a person in the water at Bournemouth beach.

"The Poole and Southbourne Coastguard Rescue Teams, a Coastguard helicopter, Poole RNLI lifeboat and Dorset Police are currently on scene."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...