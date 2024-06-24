Coastguard search launched after man missing in water at Bournemouth beach
In a statement, the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: "HM Coastguard is currently coordinating the search for a male, following a report of a person in the water at Bournemouth beach.
"The Poole and Southbourne Coastguard Rescue Teams, a Coastguard helicopter, Poole RNLI lifeboat and Dorset Police are currently on scene."
Bournemouth Echo reported that a coastguard helicopter is currently at the scene along with Dorset Police and the RNLI. The helicopter has been seen circling over the pier, with Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) jet skis and volunteers being spotted in the sea.
