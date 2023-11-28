A Chinese takeaway has been given a food hygiene rating of zero after cockroaches were found in the kitchen

A Chinese takeaway in Northampton has been slapped with a food hygiene rating of zero after cockroaches were found in its kitchen. Old China in Wellington Place, Barrack Road, was inspected by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) on October 11 and 12, this year and given the worst possible rating.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request was submitted by Chronicle & Echo to access the report from the visit. The report detailed what was found by inspectors and included sightings of live cockroaches in the kitchen and in the area directly outside the kitchen. Other issues detailed in the report included using an old cloth to cover food in the fridge, no separate hand washing basin for food handlers and no evidence that food handlers had received food hygiene training.

Inspectors also said the standard of cleaning was “extremely poor” and that there was a build up of dirt and grease on the floors, walls, surfaces, fridge and more. They also found that the microwave and internal surfaces of the fridge were dirty. The report also detailed that the fridge was kept 6C above the recommended temperature. According to the FSA, high risk foods are likely to support the growth of poisonous bacteria above 8C.

Similarly, a container of cooked chicken was stored next to raw meats and prawns. Inspectors say cooked food should be stored above raw foods. Cooked chicken balls were also left to cool on the side for two and a half hours, which is too long and presents ideal conditions for food poisoning bacteria to grow, according to the FSA.

Of the three categories inspected, the takeaway was rated ‘major improvement necessary’ in two, and ‘improvement necessary’ in one. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, was rated as ‘major improvement needed’, as was management of food safety. Hygienic handling of food was ranked as ‘improvement necessary’.