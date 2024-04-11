Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a man who died following an ‘incident’ in Cardiff has paid tribute to the ‘much-loved’ father-of-seven. A murder investigation has been launched after Colin Richards, 48, was found dead after reports of an incident in the Heol-Y-Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau shortly before 11.30pm on Sunday, April 7.

His family, who continue to be supported by specially trained officers, have released the following statement: “Colin was a much-loved father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, and an all-round family man. He leaves behind seven children who will miss him greatly as he was very active in their lives.

“Though the loss is deep, the power of love and friendship will always stay alive. He will always be in our minds and forever in our hearts.”

An incident room has been set up at Cardiff Central Police Station and detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Father-of-seven Colin Richards from Cardiff has died in a suspected murder

Detective Superintendent Darren George, of the force's Major Crime Team, said: “ Extensive enquiries are continuing as we establish the tragic events which took place on Sunday night. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Colin Richards. Police cordons are still in place, and I would like to thank the community for their continued support and understanding while we progress the investigation.

“We are appealing for anyone who would have been in the Heol y Berllan and Heol Trelai area of Caerau between 11pm and midnight on Sunday night to please come forward with information no matter how insignificant they may feel it is.”