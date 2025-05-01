Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A body has been found during the search for a teenager who went missing in a lake.

The emergency services were called at 5.20pm yesterday after the 16-year-old got into difficulties and disappeared.

A search party including a police underwater team and firefighters, led to the discovery of his body shortly before 8pm. The boy’s family have been informed of the development and are now being supported by police following the incident.

Chief Inspector David Mathe said: “Emergency services have sadly recovered the body of a teenage boy from the lake, despite the best efforts of rescue teams.

“This is a tragic discovery and our thoughts are with this boy's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time. While work is now underway to understand how the boy came into difficulty, I would like to take this opportunity to highlight this case as a reminder of the devastating consequences of entering open water – regardless of whether people do so deliberately or inadvertently.

“As in this tragic case, open water can have hidden dangers that can prove fatal and I would urge anyone who spends any time on or near open water to use this case as a devastating reminder of that – particularly during the recent warm weather we have been experiencing.”

It happened at Colwick Country Park in Nottinghamshire. The boy’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.

Group Manager Tom Staples, of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Despite the tireless efforts of all the emergency services involved, we are deeply saddened to confirm that the body of a 16-year-old boy has been recovered at Colwick Country Park. On behalf of the service, and personally, I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the boy’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

“This tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the hidden dangers of open water. We urge everyone to take care around lakes, rivers, and other natural bodies of water. Safety information and guidance are available on our website, and we encourage the public to familiarise themselves with it to help prevent future tragedies.”

Councillor Sam Lux, Nottingham City Council’s executive member for carbon reduction, leisure and culture, added: “This is an absolutely tragic incident and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the young person who has sadly died. We will be working with Notts Police and Notts Fire and Rescue Service to understand the full circumstances of what happened but we join with them in highlighting the extreme dangers that open water such as lakes, rivers, quarries or canals can present.

"As the current warm spell continues and as we approach the summer season we urge people to follow the guidance at Colwick park and other sites and not enter the water unless as part of properly supervised open water swimming sessions.”