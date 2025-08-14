Thirteen children and one adult have been injured after a rollercoaster appeared to derail at a theme park.

An incident at Coney Beach Pleasure Park in Porthcawl, Wales, sparked a rush of emergency service personnel to the scene.

Reports indicate that emergency services were called shortly before 6pm on Wednesday, August 13, after an incident involving the park’s Wacky Worm children’s ride.

Images and video from the scene, which have been shared on social media, showed part of the rollercoaster off the track, with adults helping children to safety.

South Wales Police has confirmed to Sky News that all injuries were minor, though some required hospital treatment.

The amusement park will remain closed today (August 14) while police and health and safety teams investigate.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Coney Beach said: “Due to an incident on a third-party ride not owned by Coney Beach, we were instructed by the police to clear the site for further investigation.

“We apologise for the disruption and will be providing refunds to affected guests as soon as possible.

“We thank you for your cooperation.”

Coney Beach, which has been open for more than 100 years, announced in July that this would be its final season, with closure set for October.