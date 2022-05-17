The party’s chief whip has confirmed an unidentfied Tory MP is under currently investigation

A Tory MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape. Credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A Conservative MP has been arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault offences spanning seven years..

The unidentified politician has been confirmed to be under investigation by the party’s chief whip and has been advised to stay away from Parliament while the investigation is ongoing.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland Yard said the unnamed man, who remained in custody on Tuesday, was also detained on suspicion of indecent assault, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

A statement from the whips office said: “The chief whip has asked that the MP concerned does not attend the Parliamentary estate while an investigation is ongoing.

“Until the conclusion of the investigation we will not be commenting further.”

The Metropolitan Police said: “In January 2020, the Met received a report relating to alleged sexual offences having been committed between 2002 and 2009. The offences are alleged to have occurred in London.

“An investigation is ongoing, led by officers from Central Specialist Crime.

“A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, sexual assault, rape, abuse of position of trust and misconduct in public office.

“He remains in custody.”