Regent Street: Controlled explosions conducted in central London after reports of bomb threat

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police carried out a series of controlled explosions in central London on Wednesday afternoon following reports of a suspicious vehicle.

In a statement, Westminster Police said: Road closures are in place in the vicinity of Regent Street and New Burlington Street while officers investigate a suspicious vehicle. Officers have carried out a number of controlled explosions as a precautionary measure."

Photos from the scene show people are evacuated on Regent Street, with emergency services visible in the background and a police safety cordon in place. A video shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) captures the scene, with police tape cordoning off parts of the affected area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
LondonWorld

Authorities responded to the incident earlier in the day, prompting evacuations and the closure of nearby roads. Police have not yet disclosed further details about the suspicious vehicle or the results of their investigation.

The public is advised to avoid the area as emergency services continue their work.

Related topics:PoliceEmergency servicesLondonRoad ClosuresVideo
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice