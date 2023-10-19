The 40 coolest areas in the UK have been revealed by TimeOut - with several UK neighbourhoods on the list

The allure of living and working abroad is a strong one for many of us. Living in the bustle of a South American metropolis, in a skyscraper-dominated US city, or in an up-and-coming area of a developing nation is a dream that pulls many people away from the UK.

But in a new list of the 40 'coolest neighbourhoods in the UK', areas much closer to home feature. This includes some vibrant parts of Liverpool, Glasgow and London.

Compiled by Time Out Magazine, the list - in its sixth year running - draws on the views of more than 12,000 people who considered the neighbourhoods in their hometowns which are the places people want to be.

Then, using the expertise of city editors and local experts, a narrowed-down list was created that was finally ranked by factors including community and social ventures, access to open and green space, and thriving street life.

It is also thought that the post-pandemic rise in digital nomadism is creating a big rise in new urban areas that are attracting residents and visitors alike.

Take a look below at the UK areas that feature in the list.

1 . Things to do in Glasgow include a bit of vintage shopping at Starry Stary Night, soaking in culture at Kelvingrove Art Gallery which features paintings by Rembrandt, Dali and more. Grab a churro from Loop & Scoop and eat it in the exotic surroundings of the Botanic Gardens. For bigger meals, head to Ubiquitous Chip, and then finish off your night with a drink in Brel’s outdoor fairylit beer garden. The West End of Glasgow

2 . This year, King’s Cross is London’s coolest neighbourhood with its fine-tuned balance of high-end consumerism, but also a grittier, nightlife that is a remnant of the past. King’s Cross is a good example of a bit of the city that now has a little something for everyone. You have old-school clubs like Egg, and backstreets acting as a nice counterweight to the slickness of new developments. It’s still an irregular mess that is dominated by the train station, but its alleys and piazzas – some steeped in Victorian history, others shiny and new – are now home to a brilliantly eclectic selection of shops and restaurants. King's Cross, London

3 . On just about any day in this northern corner of the Scottish capital, you’ll find the docks buzzing and a hub of activity. Connected to the centre of Edinburgh by the Leith Walk, Leith used to be the city’s main trading port – now, those industrial buildings have been given a new lease of life For example, the old Biscuit Factory is now an arts venue hosting vintage night markets. And while this neighbourhood has been capturing positive news for a while, it is still going from strength to strength – thanks to indie arts festivals like Hidden Door at Leith Theatre, and exciting restaurants that are bringing in foodies. Leith, Edinburgh Photo: Jolene Campbell

4 . Places you ought to visit in Leith include pasty shop Twelve Triangles, a walk along Leith Walk, the Michelin-starred Heron restaurant, and the Moonwake's small-batch bewery Leith, Edinburgh