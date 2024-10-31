Eight people have been left injured following an incident involving a land train at a holiday park.

Police were called to the scene at Tregoad Holiday Park in St Martin at around 7.00pm on Wednesday, October 30. Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: "Eight people are believed to have been injured, but none of their injuries are thought to be critical or life-changing at this stage.”

Other emergency services also attended the scene. This included ambulance staff, coastguard and the fire and rescue service.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard told Cornwall Live: “At around 7 p.m., HM Coastguard was called to assist with a road incident involving multiple casualties in Looe, Cornwall.”

According to reports, an air ambulance was also seen landing at the park. The vehicle was used to transport one person to Derriford Hospital. Tregoad Holiday Park has not commented on the situation.