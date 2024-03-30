Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dramatic footage has been released showing the moment a dog walker was airlifted to safety - after falling into the sea. The man was walking along Cottys Point in Perranporth, Cornwall, when he was cut off by the tide at around 4.30pm on Wednesday (March 27).

Video taken by an onlooker shows the daring rescue mission in rough sea as an RNLI lifeboat first pulls him from the sea before he's winched up to the safety of the helicopter. Sadly, the charity was unable to save his dog, which had been washed away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Onlooker Steve Finnay, 49, who filmed the rescue, said: "We were in Perranporth for my birthday on Wednesday. Around 4.30pm, we went to the cliff top for a better view of the beach.

“We saw a helicopter appearing close to Perran Sands, and quickly realised someone might be in trouble. Shortly afterwards, an RNLI lifeboat came across to help them.

“It was all very dramatic - they took him to hospital but couldn’t reach the dog in time. They made a very brave attempt, though. Another family said they heard screams, but we couldn’t hear anything over the crashing waves and strong winds.”