Four bodies have been found inside a house near Norwich

Four people were found dead inside a house on Friday morning. Norfolk police made the 'tragic' discovery at a house in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, near Norwich, on Friday morning (January 19) shortly before 7am following a call from a member of the public.

Police forced entry to the property and found the bodies of four people inside. A police cordon is in place and detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team are leading enquiries. All four people are believed to be known to one another and enquiries are underway to formally identify them. Forensic investigations are also being carried out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages and this is clearly a very distressing and tragic incident. While we’re following a number of lines of enquiry, at this time we believe this is an isolated incident.