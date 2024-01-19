Costessey: Four bodies found at house near Norwich as police investigate 'isolated incident'
Four bodies have been found inside a house near Norwich
Four people were found dead inside a house on Friday morning. Norfolk police made the 'tragic' discovery at a house in Allan Bedford Crescent, Costessey, near Norwich, on Friday morning (January 19) shortly before 7am following a call from a member of the public.
Police forced entry to the property and found the bodies of four people inside. A police cordon is in place and detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team are leading enquiries. All four people are believed to be known to one another and enquiries are underway to formally identify them. Forensic investigations are also being carried out.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Detective Chief Inspector Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages and this is clearly a very distressing and tragic incident. While we’re following a number of lines of enquiry, at this time we believe this is an isolated incident.
“I understand that news of this incident will be shocking to the local community and as soon as we can we will release more information.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.