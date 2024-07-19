Costessey: Pedestrian in her 40s killed after being hit by car as police describe incident 'traumatic'
Officers were called to reports of a collision involving a brown Volkswagen Passat and a woman in Costessey in Norwich. The incident happened in Dereham Road near the junction with Britannia Way at 3.27pm on Thursday, July 18.
The road was closed whilst emergency services attended the scene, including the ambulance service and air ambulance. The victim, a pedestrian, sadly died at the scene. The road reopened at around 9.30pm.
Sergeant Ben Hawkins said: “This was a traumatic incident for all involved and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who sadly died. We are aware there was a very large number of people in the area, due to the busy school run, who will have witnessed the collision.
“I would like to thank those members of the public who assisted with first aid before emergency services arrived and those who remained on scene to give their details to officers.
“However, witnessing an incident of this nature is difficult even for trained professionals. I would strongly encourage anyone struggling to process what they saw to seek support and not to suffer in silence.”