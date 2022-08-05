The accident occured at Cotswold Airport in Kemble, resulting in the closure of the A429

Three people have been taken to the hospital after a light aircraft overshot the runway at Cotswold Airport in Kemble, ending up in a roadside ditch on Thursday 4 August.

The incident has been referred to the Air Accident Investigation Branch, which said that investigators had been dispatched to the accident site.

What happened?

The plane, carrying a pilot and two passengers, came down next to the A429, which was closed to allow for cleanup following the incident.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 10:30am [on Thursday 4 August], we responded to reports of a light aircraft which appeared to have overshot the runway at Cotswold Airport, ending up in a ditch beside the A429.”

They added: “The Air Accident Investigation Branch has been informed. The road is likely to be closed for a number of hours to allow for the removal of fuel and debris.”

Three people were taken to hospital after the plane ended up in a ditch (Photo: Wiltshire Police)

The official UK Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) tweeted: “An accident involving a light aircraft, which occured this morning at Cotswold Airport, has been notified to the AAIB.

“An investigation has begun and a team of investigators are on their way to the accident site.”

PC Paul Brewster, from Wiltshire Police, said that the police are “appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have dash cam footage”.

Those who can help are being asked to contact 101, quoting log 109 and the incident date, which was Thursday 4 August.

A light aircraft refers to a plane that has a maximum gross takeoff weight of 12,500lb or less. They are generally used for personal use, as well as marketing purposes like skywriting.

Was anyone injured?

The Wiltshire Police spokesperson said that there were “no reported deaths or serious injuries” as a result of the crash, and that the pilot and two passengers were “taken to the hospital as a precaution”.

A spokesperson for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue added: "We were called to the A429, Kemble, at 10.41am this morning.

"Crews from Stratton, Cirencester and Tetbury attended the incident which involved a light aircraft which had overshot the runway – casualties had self-rescued prior to FRS arrival.

The South Western Ambulance Service attended the scene of the accident (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

"The incident has since been scaled back, with just the one crew from Stratton remaining on scene for the arrival of Air Accident Investigation Branch for aircraft recovery."

South Western Ambulance Service also said: "We sent two double-crewed land ambulances, an operations officer, a rapid response vehicle, a critical care car and an air ambulance.