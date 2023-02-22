It is believed that the police officer, who was off-duty at the time of the shooting, was coaching a youth football team when he was hit

A PSNI police officer has been shot off-duty in Omagh. (Credit: Adobe)

A police officer in County Tyrone, Northern Ireland has been hospitalised after being shot while visiting a sports complex.

The off-duty officer is believed to have been at the Omagh sport centre to coach a youth football team. The PSNI has said that the shooting took place earlier this evening.

A statement from the police force said: “One man, a serving police officer, has been taken to hospital for treatment after being injured in a shooting incident at a sports complex just before 8pm this evening. More details will be issued when available.”

Politicians across the country have condemned the shooting. SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “That an attack like this took place in Omagh, a place that bears the scars of violence more than many others but where people have shown immense strength, compassion and grace, must make this a powerful moment of reflection for all of us.

“This is a moment to rededicate ourselves to the primacy of peace and resistance against violence. It is a moment for us all, one community and one people, to say we are never going back to this – not in our name.

“I will be speaking to the Chief Constable and the Secretary of State about this attack in the days ahead. But, for now, my thoughts remain with an officer who was serving his community and I hope that he makes a recovery.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill tweeted: “Terrible news this evening of an off-duty police officer being shot in Kilyclogher, Omagh. This is an outrageous and shameful attack.

“My immediate thoughts are with the officer and his family. I unreservedly condemn this reprehensible attempt to murder a police officer.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffery Donaldson added: “Our heart goes out to the family of this courageous police officer and to his colleagues. We condemn outright the cowards responsible for this.

“These terrorists have nothing to offer and they must be brought to justice. We stand with the PSNI.”