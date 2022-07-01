As many as one in 18 people had Covid-19 last week in some parts of the UK, new figures show. Here are the 11 places being worst hit by the new Omicron BA4 and BA5 wave.

Scotland remains the area worst-hit by the latest Covid-19 wave, with one in 18 people having the virus last week, according to official estimates.

Coronavirus infections in the UK have jumped by more than half a million in a week, with the rise likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, figures show.

A total of 2.3 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 32% from a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is the highest estimate for total infections since late April, but is still some way below the record high of 4.9 million seen at the peak of the Omicron BA.2 wave at the end of March.

Sarah Crofts, ONS head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 infection survey, said: “Across the UK we’ve seen a continued increase of over half a million infections, likely caused by the growth of BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

“This rise is seen across all ages, countries and regions of England. We will continue to monitor the data closely to see if this growth continues in the coming weeks.”

The virus remains most prevalent in Scotland, where 288,200 people were estimated to have had Covid-19 last week, or one in 18. This is up week-on-week from 250,700, or one in 20, and is the highest estimate for Scotland since early April.

In England, 1.8 million people were likely to have had the virus last week, the equivalent of around one in 30. This is up from 1.4 million, or one in 40, the previous week.

Wales has seen infections jump to 106,000, or one in 30, up from 68,500, or one in 45. In Northern Ireland, infections have increased to an estimated 71,000 people, or one in 25, up from 59,900, or one in 30.

Here are the 11 local areas with the highest levels of Covid-19 infection, in the week ending 24 June.

1. Na h-Eileanan Siar, Highland, Moray, Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands, Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Argyll and Bute The north of Scotland has the highest Covid-19 infection rates in the UK. 5.5% of people - one in 18 - had coronavirus last week across the council areas of Na h-Eileanan Siar, Highland, Moray, Orkney Islands, Shetland Islands, Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Argyll and Bute.

2. Dumfries and Galloway, East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire, Scottish Borders, South Ayrshire The UK’s second highest rates are in southern Scotland. 5.5% of people - one in 18 - had coronavirus last week across the council areas of Dumfries and Galloway, East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire, Scottish Borders and South Ayrshire.

3. East Lothian; Midlothian; City of Edinburgh; West Lothian Edinburgh and its surroundings have the UK’s third highest Covid rates. Around one in 19 people had Covid last week across the council areas of East Lothian, Midlothian, City of Edinburgh and West Lothian.

4. Clackmannanshire; Falkirk; Stirling; Angus; Dundee City; Fife; Perth and Kinross Dundee also has high Covid rates, with one in 19 people having coronavirus last week across the council areas of Dundee City, Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Stirling, Angus, Fife and Perth and Kinross.