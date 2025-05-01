Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation has been launched after dozens of people who attended calf and lamb feeding and petting sessions at a farm contracted a parasitic infection.

Public Health Wales said on Wednesday that it was investigating 28 cases of cryptosporidium infection in people who visited the Cowbridge Farm Shop at Marlborough Grange Farm in the Vale of Glamorgan.

The NHS trust said the farm shop had voluntarily ended calf and lamb feeding and petting sessions and were “co-operating with our investigations”.

The Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Vale of Glamorgan Council and Shared Regulatory Services are also investigating the cases.

Cryptosporidium is a parasite that can cause gastrointestinal illness. It is often linked to contact with animals, particularly young farm animals such as calves and lambs. The main symptoms of cryptosporidium infection include watery diarrhoea, stomach pains, nausea, mild fever, and loss of appetite and weight loss.

Su Mably, consultant in health protection at Public Health Wales, said: “We are working closely with partners to investigate these cases and to understand if there is a wider risk to the public.

“We would advise anyone who has visited the farm, particularly those who attended feeding or petting sessions, and who is now experiencing symptoms to contact their GP.”

Symptoms typically begin between two and 10 days after contact with the parasite and can last for up to two weeks. Young children and people with weakened immune systems can be particularly vulnerable to the effects of the infection.

Public Health Wales said people should be aware of the “potential health risks” of visiting petting farms, adding that “pregnant women should take particular care and avoid contact with newborn lambs during lambing season”.

The health body said those visiting petting farms should follow good hygiene practices by washing their hands, not eating or drinking while walking around, supervising children closely, and removing and cleaning footwear after leaving the farm.

Further information about cryptosporidium and advice on infection prevention is available from the NHS 111 Wales website.