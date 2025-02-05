Cowcaddens: Police launch investigation after woman raped at Glasgow underpass
Police said the attack occurred on Garscube Road, Cowcaddens, Glasgow, on Monday evening (February 3). The underpass has since been closed to pedestrians while an investigation is being carried out.
A Police spokesperson said: “Around 8pm on Monday, February 3, 2025, we received a report of the serious sexual assault of a woman at an underpass on Garscube Road, Glasgow. Inquiries are ongoing and the underpass is closed to pedestrians.”
No arrests have yet been made in connection with the attack.