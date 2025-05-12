A fire has broken out at a building in Edinburgh city centre.

According to Edinburgh News, the fire broke out on Cowgate at around 4pm on Monday (May 12), forcing residents to evacuate and prompting the closure of the road.

Videos shared from the scene show thick smoke rising from the affected building, with surrounding areas cordoned off by emergency services. An eyewitness at the scene said fire crews were stationed outside the OX184 bar, and that residents had been “evacuated from the adjoining tenements.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was called to the incident and deployed four vehicles and a height appliance to tackle the flames.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Cowgate in Edinburgh is closed at Grassmarket following a report of a building fire which was reported around 4.20pm on Monday, May 12. Guthrie Street at Chamber Street is also closed. Emergency services are in attendance and the public is advised to avoid the area.”

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries at this time.