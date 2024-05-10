Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A British teenage tourist was allegedly raped in the toilet of a pub in Greece

Police have launched a manhunt after a British teenage tourist was reportedly raped in the toilet of a pub in Crete, just yards away from her unsuspecting parents. According to the Daily Mail, the attack took place on Wednesday night (May 8) while the 16-year-old was spending time with her parents at a pub in the tourist destination of Malia - a coastal town in the northeast corner of the Heraklion region of Crete, Greece.

The young girl excused herself to use the toilet, when she was allegedly targeted by an attacker who followed her into the bathroom. According to Greek publication Protothema, Malian police were able to identify the suspect after analysing CCTV footage from the bar, following a report from the victim later that night. Police are now looking for the 28-year-old Pakistani national who they say carried out the attack.

This comes just weeks after a British woman was reportedly raped on a beach near Magaluf in Majorca. Police detained a 20-year-old Italian man on suspicion of raping her, after the girl said he forced himself on her after a night out in Palmanova, which borders the popular party destination.

The incident is said to have taken place on April 11, but the arrest did not happen until three days later when detectives obtained statements from witnesses and reviewed CCTV evidence. The pair reportedly met in late-night Palmanova pub and the defendant allegedly took advantage of the woman's disorientation caused by alcohol consumption to rape her on the beach after the pub closed. Criminal investigation is ongoing.