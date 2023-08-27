An investigation into the fire at Britain's former wonkiest pub offers reflections of another tilted building in the UK

Dry Doddinton church has a greater tilt than the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Britain's formerly wonkiest pub has been in the press recently due to a fire reducing it to rubbe (PA/ Getty)

Wonky and tilted buildings have been a big conversation in recent weeks as a fire reduced the famous Crooked House pub near Dudley to rubble and dust. The pub met its sad end in an incident that is now being treated as arson with two men arrested.

The pub dates back to 1765 and its importance locally is being felt through demands to have it rebuilt.

But the pub isn't the only building that doesn't sit flat in the UK. Another one is a famous church that has a degree of tilt that is even greater than the world-renowned Leaning Tower of Pisa.

It's a lot shorter so it may not look like it, but research has concluded that this little-known Lincolnshire church is another of Britain's tilted buildings that is also listed.

St. James' Church, Dry Doddington, Lincolnshire

The church in the village of Dry Doddington has a history that dates further back than Crooked House to the 12th century.

It was originally built as a Chapel of Ease for All Saints Church before it became a seperate parish. It's leaning tower tilts westward and is a Grade II listed building.

The tilt is first thought to have occurred in the late 19th or early 20th century - according to Westborough Dry Doddington Parish's website - and in 1919 work was carrieed out to underpin the leaning tower. It is said to have been stable since.

The church tower has a massive tilt of 5.1 degrees - which is more than that of the Leaning Tower of Pisa which is 3.99 degrees.

One side of The Crooked House pub is approximately four feet lower than the other (1.2m).

In 2015, it was announced that £100,000 would be spent to undergo repairs at the church and conserve it. Parishioners refused to correct the tilt though.

According to the Mirror, churchwarden Alex Maniurka said: ""Our intention was not to correct the lean of the building, because that is what makes the tower so special.

“We started planning the project in 2013 because the stones on the tower were eroding and it was becoming a health and safety hazard.

“Our main aim was to restore the tower in a sensitive way and to make it look authentic. We have successfully done that.”