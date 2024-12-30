3 . Christopher Ferguson

Police Scotland officer Christopher Ferguson, 31, was found guilty of nine charges - including two counts of voyeurism - on June 13. He subjected one woman to repeated assaults as well as telling her what she could wear, reading her text messages and taking away her mobile phone. Ferguson was found guilty of stalking the same woman through repeated calls and texts, delivering unwanted gifts, monitoring her social media and waiting outside a relative’s property for her. A third woman was also repeatedly attacked by Ferguson, who caused her to fall down a flight of stairs to her injury. On August 21, at Hamilton Sheriff Court, Ferguson was sentenced to three years and nine months imprisonment. His name has been added to the sex offenders register for 10 years. | Police Scotland