Armed police surrounded a hospital after a man was spotted with a crossbow.

Police say that at about 6.30am today they were told that a man had walked into Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with a crossbow.

Inspector Alyssa Fullelove-McCann said: “I’m aware this incident will be concerning but I’d like to provide reassurance that it is being treated as isolated and there is no ongoing risk to the public. Officers will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out and anyone with concerns or information can speak to them or call 101.”