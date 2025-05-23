Crossbow: Armed police swarm Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after man spotted with weapon
Police say that at about 6.30am today they were told that a man had walked into Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with a crossbow.
Officers, including some with firearms, were called and arrested a 29-year-old man.
They say the weapon was not discharged and there were no injuries.
Inspector Alyssa Fullelove-McCann said: “I’m aware this incident will be concerning but I’d like to provide reassurance that it is being treated as isolated and there is no ongoing risk to the public. Officers will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out and anyone with concerns or information can speak to them or call 101.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.