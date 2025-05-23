Crossbow: Armed police swarm Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after man spotted with weapon

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

7 hours ago

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Armed police surrounded a hospital after a man was spotted with a crossbow.

Police say that at about 6.30am today they were told that a man had walked into Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with a crossbow.

Officers, including some with firearms, were called and arrested a 29-year-old man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in GlasgowThe Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow
The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow | PA

They say the weapon was not discharged and there were no injuries.

Inspector Alyssa Fullelove-McCann said: “I’m aware this incident will be concerning but I’d like to provide reassurance that it is being treated as isolated and there is no ongoing risk to the public. Officers will remain in the area while enquiries are carried out and anyone with concerns or information can speak to them or call 101.”

Related topics:Glasgow

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice