A man who was arrested over a crossbow and firearms incident in which two women were injured in Leeds on Saturday has died in hospital from a self-inflicted injury, Counter Terrorism Policing North East said.

Owen Lawrence, 38, has been named as the key suspect following the incident in Headingley, as police said they are not seeking anyone else in connection with the attack.

Head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Detective Chief Superintendent James Dunkerley said: “Officers will continue to conduct enquiries and we ask that if anyone has information that may assist, to pass this to police.

“We understand there are concerns around the incident, and questions about how and why this has happened. Our teams are committed to carrying out an in-depth investigation to provide answers to those affected.

“We continue to work closely with West Yorkshire Police to support the local community and thank residents for their support and understanding over the weekend. Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this incident.”