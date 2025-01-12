Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The body of a missing man has been found by police at a landfill site.

Cumali Turhan, 46, was last seen in The Globe pub in Rainsford Road, Chelmsford, Essex in the early hours of November 19 and was feared murdered.

Officers discovered Mr Turhan’s body on Saturday after 45 days of scouring the landfill site and his family have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Louise Metcalfe, of Essex Police, said the investigation has been “extremely challenging”.

Cumali Turhan, 45, who was last seen in the early hours of November 19. Police have discovered a body, identified as Mr Turhan, at a landfill site in Essex | Issued by Essex Police

The force has said 38-year-old Ceyhan Dinler, who left the UK from London Stansted Airport on the day Mr Turhan was last in contact with anyone, is wanted in connection with Mr Turhan’s disappearance.

A second man, Ciprian Ilie, who is homeless, appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court last month charged with assisting an offender.

The 44-year-old wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit and wiped tears from his eyes as he appeared in the secure dock. Ilie was assisted by a Romanian interpreter as the court clerk read two charges to him.

He pleaded not guilty to a count of assisting an offender between November 18 and November 20 2024. The defendant also denied preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

Judge Christopher Morgan remanded Ilie in custody until September 15 2025 when he is due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Essex Police said information suggests Mr Turhan may have been in Barista, a bar and restaurant in Duke Street, Chelmsford, after he was at The Globe, but that CCTV does not show him leaving Barista.

He was reported missing to police on the evening of November 19 after he did not arrive at work.