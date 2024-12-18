One of the last survivors of the D-Day Landings has died at the age of 99.

Roy Hayward, from the Isle of Wight, passed away peacefully at St Mary’s Hospital in Newport over the weekend. He was celebrated as a national hero at the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Normandy Landings in Portsmouth this summer.

King Charles III praised the courage of those who were involved in the Normandy Landings on June 6, 1944. Respectful crowds gave the veteran a standing ovation for his service, and personally thanked him for his sacrifice. Roy was just 19 when he joined the Allied invasion as a reserve tank soldier, losing both of his legs after the military vehicle he was in took a direct hit. The attack happened as Roy’s unit pushed into Normandy, France, from Gold Beach. Following the war, he returned to his job working in a bank while he rehabilitated from his injuries.

Second World War veteran Roy Hayward, of the Isle of Wight, speaking to the crowd during the D Day 80 commemorations on Southsea Common, Southsea, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. | Sarah Standing (050624-3607)

Recounting the moment on stage at the D-Day 80 commemoration, he said: “I was called into a tank, it was hit and I was so badly damaged they had to amputate both legs below the knee. I was one of the lucky ones who survived, as so many didn’t. I represent the men and women who put their lives on hold to fight for democracy and this country.”

The D-Day veteran, characteristically modest, added: “My wounds were a bit of bad luck and my thoughts are always with those who did not return home.”

Roy, who was awarded France’s highest military honour, the Legion d’Honneur, for his part in the Normandy Landings - rarely spoke of his heroics during the Second World War. He joined the Sherwood Rangers Yeomanry Tank Regiment as an 18-year-old as the Allies geared up for the invasion. His unit landed in the evening and were soon in the thick of the action. His Sherman tank clashed with the 12th SS Panzer Division at Fontenay-le-Pesnel.

The tank was hit by a shell and immediately started to burn. He pushed one of his comrades out of the vehicle, and despite suffering horrific injuries, managed to get clear of the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames. He was rescued by medics and had his legs amputated in a nearby field hospital. Roy was then shipped back to Portsmouth for extensive treatment and rehabilitations at four different hospitals.

After the war, the soldier would go on to join Blesma, The Limbless Veterans Charity which has supported amputee veterans since the First World War. He represented its members’ interests on the Isle of Wight, serving as the branch’s treasurer after he retired. “I got the feeling they were behind me and they were going to see I would get the pension and allowances I was entitled to that I might not have been able to do myself,” Roy said before he passed away. “I felt they were there on my side and always available, I didn’t need too much at first but it was good to know they were in your corner. It gave a feeling of confidence.”

Blesma chief executive Vivienne Buck said: “Roy was a remarkable person and he will be sadly missed by so many people. He was typical of that generation in that he did not complain or dwell on what had happened. He just got on with life and even commuted from his home in Surrey, cycling to his local station on rudimentary prosthetics to catch a train into London every day. Roy’s first concern was always for others and he worked hard to represent Blesma members during his time as a branch official. I know he took a lot of satisfaction in helping other amputees and veterans. We were delighted to have known Roy at Blesma and honoured to have had him as a member of our charity.”

Roy met his wife Barbara and married in 1948, going on to settle in Seaview, Isle of Wight.