A 43-year-old man has been banned from entering Crewe after being convicted of multiple shoplifting and theft offences.

Damian Wisedale was issued a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Friday (July 25). The order prohibits him from entering the entire Crewe Parish Boundary, including Crewe East, Crewe North, Crewe St Barnabas, Crewe West, Crewe South, and Crewe Central, as well as any Co-op store in Cheshire.

The order remains in force until 24 July 2027. Breaching its conditions is a criminal offence.

Inspector Dan Welch of Cheshire Police said: “Orders such as CBOs are one of many tools that allow officers to deter thieves and prevent crime in our communities. I welcome the order handed to Wisedale as we tackle this offending head-on.”

“Anyone who encounters him breaching any of the above restrictions is urged to contact Cheshire Police via the website or call 101, to report it,” Welch added.