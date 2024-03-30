Police pulled the young child from the River Thames, although he later died in hospital (Photo: DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

A young boy has died in hospital, after he was found and pulled from the River Thames.

The Metropolitan Police launched an appeal to find Daniel Alaby, who was just five years old, on Friday (29 March). He had gone missing from his home in Thamesmead, in southeast London.

But at 6.23pm, officers looking for Daniel found a child in the river, a spokesperson told PA. Police administered CPR before paramedics arrived at the scene.

The child, who is believed to be Daniel, was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the force continued. Daniel’s family had been made aware, and were being supported by police.

The Met said at this stage, there was no evidence to suggest any other people were involved. However, officers were still seeking more information about how the young boy ended up in the Thames.