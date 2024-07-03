Search called off for 'lovely' boy who never emerged from river and was last seen jumping waves with older brother and friends
Daniel Halliday disappeared on Sunday evening and, despite searches by the emergency services, has not been seen since.
His family are being supported by specially trained Merseyside Police officers and in a statement they asked for privacy at this difficult time.
Just after 7pm on Sunday (June 30), police were informed that the boy had been swimming near the radar tower on Crosby beach with his friends and older brother, but became separated and failed to emerge from the water. A major search operation took place overnight and into Monday morning. Crosby beach, near to the tower, was cordoned off by police. However, HM Coastguard confirmed that the search was stood down pending yesterday ‘further information’.
The missing 14-year-old has now been named as Daniel Halliday. His family say he was jumping waves with his older brother when he became separated due to a strong current.
In a statement on Tuesday (July 2), they said: “Our worst fear is that this tragic accident has taken our lovely boy from us. Daniel was jumping waves with his big brother who tried to save him but the current was too strong. Daniel is a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew and grandson. The family are all devastated, and we hope that we will be allowed our privacy at this time. Thank you.”
