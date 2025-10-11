Parents have been jailed after their dog killed their three-year-old son.

The emergency services were called to a remote farmhouse after the dog, believed to be a Cane Corso called Sid, attacked the young boy.

Daniel was taken to hospital but died that afternoon, from multiple head and neck injuries.

The dog was one of 11 kept on the premises, and Daniel, on his own, had gone into a dog pen containing Sid and another dog.

Daniel Twigg died after a dog attack at his home | PA

Specialist officers from tactical aid unit and a dog unit attended and removed the dogs. Sid, who police say was showing “extreme agitation”, was “humanely destroyed” at the scene by a firearms officer.

Daniel’s parents Joanne Bedford, 37, and Mark Twigg, 43, have been jailed after being found guilty of being a person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury. Bedford has been sentenced to three years and six months in prison and Twigg for two years and eight months. Both are disqualified from keeping a dog for 15 years. In a trial this year the pair, of Highview Walk, Blackley, were acquitted of manslaughter but convicted under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

Joanne Bedford and Mark Twigg, the parents of Daniel Twigg, three, who died after a dog attack at their home. They were cleared of manslaughter but have been jailed under the Dangerous Dogs Act | Greater Manchester Police

The tragedy happened at Carr Farm in Tunshill Lane, Rochdale, at about 1.10pm on Sunday, May 15. The family had moved there two months earlier.

Previously, a family tribute to Daniel said: “Daniel was a happy, kind and caring little boy who was loved by all who knew him. He loved Paw Patrol and playing with his brother and sister, he also loved being around animals - especially his pony, Splash.

"He brought us many laughs and was a comical character. He was brave, intelligent and full of many characteristics. Daniel loved being with his whole family and will be missed by all.”

At Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court this week, Mr Justice Kerr said: “No sentence in a case such as this can undo the damage done, nor assuage the grief of the bereaved. You have both lost your beloved son. The wrongdoing that led to Daniel’s death must be punished, and it is my mournful duty to see it done.”

The farmhouse where Daniel Twigg, three, was attacked by a dog. He died in hospital | Matthew Lofthouse SWNS

Det Sgt Mark Evans, from Greater Manchester Police’s Major Incident Team, said: “This was a deeply tragic and traumatic incident that has left a permanent mark on everyone involved from Daniel’s family and neighbours to the officers and medical professionals who responded that day.

“Daniel was a bright, curious little boy who had grown up around dogs, but as a toddler, he couldn’t understand the risks they could pose. What happened to him was deeply tragic and I want to thank the teams who worked tirelessly to bring justice for Daniel.”

Dog Legislation Officer Stephen Greenough, from our Specialist Operations Unit, said: “The dogs in this case were unpredictable, powerful, and not properly trained or controlled — and the consequences were devastating. Dogs should never be left unattended with children, particularly those under 16. Daniel was exposed to a situation no child should ever face, and the outcome was heartbreaking.

“We urge all dog owners to take their responsibilities seriously. If a dog is dangerously out of control and causes injury, the law will hold you accountable. This case should serve as a stark warning of what can happen when those responsibilities are ignored.”

“If anyone has concerns about a dog posing a risk in the community, please report it to police. Early intervention can prevent tragedy.”

Anyone worried about a potentially dangerous dog can report it to their local police force by calling 101.