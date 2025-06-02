Six people have been charged with murder after an alleged acid attack on a man in his own home.

Danny Cahalane, 38, was taken to hospital after an alleged serious assault at a property in Lipson Road, Plymouth, at around 3.55am on February 21. He later died in hospital on Saturday May 3, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

On Monday, police said Israel Augustus, 25, Abdul-Rasheed Adedoja, 22, Ramarnee Bakas-Sithole, 22, Brian Kalemba, 22, and Isanah Sungum, 21, all of whom are from London, have been charged with murder following Mr Cahalane’s death.

Paris Wilson, 34, from Plymouth, has also been charged with murder. All six will appear at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the force added.

Three other suspects have been previously charged with other offences in connection to the alleged incident and have already appeared in court, police said.