Remembering Danny Dyer's David Cameron rant as he returns to politics as foreign secretary
Danny Dyer didn't hold back when speaking about Brexit and David Cameron on ITV's Good Evening Britain
In a shock few would have predicted over the weekend, former Prime Minster David Cameron is back in the Conservative government seven years after he left the House of Commons. That same 'geezer' has now been appointed foreign secretary in a move which is likely to stir up much emotion from the past.
Austerity policies and the decision to trigger a Brexit referendum are two major decisions which many believe fall at David Cameron's feet - or 'trotters' as he put it. And Danny Dyer certainly believes that Cameron is to blame for the latter.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Five years ago, he became the unlikely hero of remainers across the nation when he called out the former prime minister live on ITV's Good Evening Britain.
It's fair to say he didn't hold back and he spoke for many who agreed with questioning of David Cameron's whereabouts after the referendum.
In his famous expletive-ridden Cockney accent while talking about Brexit, he said: “So what’s happened to that tw*t David Cameron who called it on?”
His brazen words prompted this response from Piers Morgan on the show: "I think you’re referring to our former prime minister." But Dyer wasn't done there.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He added: “How comes he can scuttle off?” He called all this on. Where is he? He’s in Europe, in Nice, with his trotters up, yeah, where is the geezer? I think he should be held account for it.” Well, it seems 'the geezer' has now been found and is back in the forefront of British politics. We'll now have to wait for the all-important verdict of what Danny Dyer thinks about all this.