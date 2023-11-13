Danny Dyer was crticial of David Cameron back in 2018 in a viral clip (Getty Images)

In a shock few would have predicted over the weekend, former Prime Minster David Cameron is back in the Conservative government seven years after he left the House of Commons. That same 'geezer' has now been appointed foreign secretary in a move which is likely to stir up much emotion from the past.

Austerity policies and the decision to trigger a Brexit referendum are two major decisions which many believe fall at David Cameron's feet - or 'trotters' as he put it. And Danny Dyer certainly believes that Cameron is to blame for the latter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Five years ago, he became the unlikely hero of remainers across the nation when he called out the former prime minister live on ITV's Good Evening Britain.

It's fair to say he didn't hold back and he spoke for many who agreed with questioning of David Cameron's whereabouts after the referendum.

In his famous expletive-ridden Cockney accent while talking about Brexit, he said: “So what’s happened to that tw*t David Cameron who called it on?”

His brazen words prompted this response from Piers Morgan on the show: "I think you’re referring to our former prime minister." But Dyer wasn't done there.

Advertisement

Advertisement