Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who accused five other men of raping him because he was ‘lonely’ has been jailed for making false allegations. Darren Moore, 55, reported 14 rape or sexual assault allegations to police between June and November 2022.

Police said Moore, from Ely, Cambridgeshire consistently provided false information during five separate victim interviews and attended five forensic medical examinations. As a result, several of the alleged suspects were interviewed under caution. Further investigation revealed Moore’s consistently vague and contradictory allegations were not plausible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His claims followed a similar storyline - in that he would invite men back to his home, they would exchange explicit messages on an online dating app, before they raped or sexually assaulted him.

Moore was arrested for perverting the course of justice on November 10, 2022 and admitted the 14 allegations were all false. In a police interview he told officers he had made the allegations because he was lonely.

Darren Moore, 55, reported 14 rape or sexual assault allegations to police between June and November 2022.

He was charged with five counts of perverting the course of justice, which he admitted at Cambridge Crown Court in February and was sentenced at the same court on Thursday (April 11) where he was handed a total of three years in prison.

Detective Inspector Mike Minett, who investigated, said: “Making false allegations in this way is despicable and has a huge impact on the people who are accused. One of the victims has been left feeling suicidal, has panic attacks and struggles to sleep. Another told how he has lost all trust in other people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad