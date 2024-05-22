Dartford Crossing: Traffic stopped in Essex after concerns for welfare of person
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic has been stopped on the Dartford Crossing following the concerns of the welfare of a person. National Highways said there are currently delays on the A282 of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge Traffic southbound due to the police incident.
The traffic service said on X: “Long delays are building on approach. Traffic was also temporarily held on the northbound.”
Essex Police said they are currently at the scene to “resolve this situation as quickly and safely as possible.” It said on X: “Thank you for your patience and understanding, we will update you as soon as we can.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.