Traffic has been stopped on the Dratford Crossing due to an emergency situation

Traffic has been stopped on the Dartford Crossing following the concerns of the welfare of a person. National Highways said there are currently delays on the A282 of the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge Traffic southbound due to the police incident.

The traffic service said on X: “Long delays are building on approach. Traffic was also temporarily held on the northbound.”

