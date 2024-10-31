A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Campbell, who was a police constable within the Frontline Policing command, was charged with one count of rape and one count of misconduct in public office involving a victim, who was 16 or 17 years old when the alleged offence took place in 2011 in north London. It was reported to police in December 2022.

He was off duty when the offence was said to have taken place and he was arrested in February 2023. He was immediately suspended from duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape involving a teenager | Getty Images/iStockphoto

Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Stancombe said: “I know the concern these very serious charges will raise. Officers from our dedicated Domestic Abuse and Sexual Offending (DASO) team have worked diligently to bring this matter to court at the earliest opportunity.

“It would be inappropriate for us to discuss the charges in further detail at this time as we must allow the judicial process to take place without prejudice.”

Metropolitan Police said Campbell no longer works for the force.