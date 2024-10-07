Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former MetropolitanPolice officerDavid Carrick has been charged with sexual offences against two women, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.

Carrick has been charged with five counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault. Hertfordshire Police have also charged the former police officer with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, of Hertfordshire Constabulary’s Major Crime Unit and who led the investigation, added: “The charges come in the wake of an extensive and complex investigation conducted over a period of several months.”

Carrick will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 17.