David Carrick: Former Metropolitan Police officer denies raping woman and teenage girl

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

14th Nov 2024, 3:09pm
Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has denied multiple sex attacks on a woman and a teenage girl.

On Thursday, the 49-year-old pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour in relation to the woman between 2014 and 2019.

Undated handout photo issued by Hertfordshire Police of David Carrick, who was revealed to be one of Britain's most prolific sex offenders. Credit: PA
Undated handout photo issued by Hertfordshire Police of David Carrick, who was revealed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders. Credit: PA | PA

He has also denied five counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16 between 1989 and 1990. Carrick appeared at the Old Bailey in London via video-link.

The trial was set to be heard at the Old Bailey on November 3 2025. A preliminary hearing was also set for March 14.

