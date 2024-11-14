Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has denied multiple sex attacks on a woman and a teenage girl.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, the 49-year-old pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of coercive and controlling behaviour in relation to the woman between 2014 and 2019.

Undated handout photo issued by Hertfordshire Police of David Carrick, who was revealed to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders. Credit: PA | PA

He has also denied five counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16 between 1989 and 1990. Carrick appeared at the Old Bailey in London via video-link.

The trial was set to be heard at the Old Bailey on November 3 2025. A preliminary hearing was also set for March 14.