A former Premier League referee has admitted making an abusive image of a child.

David Coote has pleaded guilty at Nottingham Crown Court.

The ex-official appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday in connection with an allegation relating to a category A video, the most serious kind, recovered by officers in February.

Former Premier League referee David Coote arrives at Nottingham Crown Court | Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The 43-year-old, who wore a navy suit and black tie, spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea during the hearing in front of Judge Nirmal Shant KC.

The former referee, of Woodhill Road in Collingham, near Newark, Nottinghamshire, was granted conditional bail by Judge Shant and told he must appear in court again on December 11.

He was charged with the sex offence in September.

What did David Coote say about Jurgen Klopp?

Coote was suspended last November suspended by Professional Game Match Officials Limited and dismissed in December.

It came after video footage, thought to be from the 2020/21 season, emerged in which he insulted Liverpool FC and described Jürgen Klopp as an arrogant "German c***".

In January Coote came out as gay, saying he hid his sexuality during his career due to fear of abuse. He said this also led him to take drugs.