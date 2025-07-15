Harrowing crimes committed by necrophiliac killer David Fuller could be repeated due to widespread failings in the way the deceased are cared for, an independent inquiry has concluded.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final report, published Tuesday (July 15), found that the "current arrangements for the regulation and oversight of the care of people after death are partial, ineffective and in significant areas completely absent."

Inquiry chairman Sir Jonathan Michael said: “I have asked myself whether there could be a recurrence of the appalling crimes committed by David Fuller. I have concluded that yes, it is entirely possible that such offences could be repeated, particularly in those sectors that lack any form of statutory regulation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fuller, a hospital maintenance worker, was convicted of abusing the bodies of more than 100 deceased women and girls aged between nine and 100. The offences took place over 15 years while he worked at Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital in Pembury between 2005 and 2020.

The 68-year-old is already serving a whole-life sentence for the sexually motivated murders of Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, committed in 1987. His mortuary crimes were only discovered decades later when police searched his home during the cold-case murder investigation.

Sir Jonathan said the investigation marks the first time the “security and dignity” of the deceased has been examined in such depth, and emphasised that the systemic weaknesses identified were not limited to Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust.

David Fuller, the double murderer who sexually assaulted dozens of corpses in hospital mortuaries | PA

“I have found examples in other hospital and non-hospital settings across the country. The security and dignity of people after death do not feature in the governance arrangements of many organisations which are caring for the deceased,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report revealed that Fuller had accessed the mortuary 444 times in a single year without detection. “Little regard” was given to who could enter the facility, and the frequency of his visits went “unnoticed and unchecked”.

The findings follow a damning interim report released in November 2023, which blamed “serious failings” at the trust for allowing Fuller to offend undetected for so long.

Sir Jonathan is calling for urgent government intervention. “The Government must introduce statutory regulations to protect the security and dignity of people after death,” he said.

The report also examined mortuary care across other NHS hospitals, hospices, medical education settings, and local authorities. It found significant gaps in governance and security arrangements, as well as inconsistent practices in mortuary oversight and body storage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report also highlighted concerns around funeral services, describing the sector as an “unregulated free-for-all”. In October 2023, the inquiry revealed shocking examples such as funeral assistants photographing corpses, bodies decomposing under mouldy sheets, and an allegation of sexual assault by a funeral director in the 1990s.

Sir Jonathan warned that without regulatory reform, "anyone could set themselves up as a funeral director, work at home and keep bodies in their garages if they wished.”

While the inquiry noted that donated bodies for medical training are largely treated with “appreciation and respect,” it found “substantial variation” in how local authorities uphold the dignity of the dead. Some rely on unregulated storage facilities and lack systems to report serious incidents involving contractors.

The inquiry’s recommendations include statutory regulation of funeral directors, stricter mortuary access controls, improved licensing, and national oversight to ensure consistent dignity and security for the deceased across all sectors.