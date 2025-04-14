David Howard: Police name man died in 'tragic' Worksop house explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who died following an explosion at a house in Worksop on Saturday has been named as 53-year-old David Howard.

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on April 12 after an explosion inside a house and a major incident was declared. Officers recovered the body of a man from under debris following the blast.

Despite the best efforts of the responding emergency services, 53-year-old David died at the scene. His daughters have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Officers are continuing to investigate to establish the cause of the explosion.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts are very much with David’s loved ones at this devastating time. He has lost his life in truly tragic circumstances, and we would ask everyone to respect his daughters' privacy.

“Our investigation to establish exactly what happened is ongoing and we are working hard to find the answers his family needs. We would ask that while the investigation is being carried out that people avoid speculation both online and in the community. We again thank people for their continued support and cooperation at this time."