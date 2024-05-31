Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 100-year-old D-Day veteran who was one of the first to arrive on the beach in Normandy has died just less than two weeks before the 80th anniversary commemoration.

David Teacher served as a mechanic with the RAF in the Second World War. A spokesman for Broughton House care home in Salford, Greater Manchester, where Mr Teacher had spent the last few years of his life, confirmed the sad news.

Karen Miller, the veterans’ care home chief executive, said: “David was 100 years old and was an inspiration to us all. He lived with us for three years and was immensely popular, much-loved and respected by all of our residents and staff.

“David served this country during World War Two with enormous courage, and after his service he continued inspire others through his charity work with ex-service organisations, and by sharing with the younger generation the important values of friendship, duty and service.

“It was a privilege for us to care for him in his later years and he will be greatly missed by us all. Our sympathies are with his family at this sad time.”

The veteran was born in Hastings, East Sussex and was one of the first soldiers to land on Juno beach in the 1944 Normandy landings. He spent time in the RAF fixing broken down vehicles, as well as working with his squadron to take control of equipment, including food and ammunition, and ensure the passage of troops through safe areas during the landings.

David Teacher, who served as a mechanic in the RAF during D-Day, has died at the age of 100. (Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire)

Mr Teacher stayed on the beach for a total of three months and lived in a trench during his time there. He would go on to take part in the Battle of the Bulge.

In 2012, he was made an MBE for his work with ex-service organisations and charities within Greater Manchester. Mr Teacher was a former vice-chairman of Bolton and District Normandy Veterans Association and an ex-chairman of the Manchester Association of Jewish Ex-Servicemen and Women.