Dean Dobbin: Tributes paid to young Downpatrick dad who died 'suddenly' while on holiday in Gran Canaria
A young dad has died 'suddenly' while on holiday on the resort island of Gran Canaria. The man, who has now been locally named as Dean Dobbin from Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, was found dead in an apartment building at the municipality of Mogán in Puerto Rico area of the island on Monday afternoon (March 18).
Mr Dobbin, aged in his 30s, is reported to have suffered a head injury and an autopsy was due to take place on Wednesday to determine his cause of death. Tributes have since poured in for him after a notice was released by a funeral home.
Seamus Fitzsimons Funeral Directors posted to Facebook saying Mr Dobbin 'died suddenly abroad'. It said: "Loving father to Aidian and dearly beloved son of David and Anne-Marie. Much loved brother of Mark and David. Dear brother-in-law, uncle and nephew... Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle." Funeral arrangements for him will be announced later.
According to local news reports, it was a housekeeper who raised the alarm after entering the apartment. A male friend is believed to have been in the room when police arrived.
South Down MLA Colin McGrath has offered his condolences to grieving family and friends. "This will come as devastating news and will be compounded by the difficulty of it happening overseas. It is never easy to lose a loved one, but to see a young life cut short in such circumstances is unimaginable.
“I understand that an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man’s death and the family must be kept updated at this difficult time and receive the necessary help and support.
"I hope that he can be returned to Downpatrick as soon as possible so his family can lay him to rest. I know that people in this area will rally around the family as they come to terms with their loss and my heart goes out to them.”
Many have left comments on Facebook to pay tribute to Mr Dobbin. One said: "Thoughts and prayers with Mark & family at this very sad time. May god give you the strength to get the through the road ahead. Rest in peace Dean." Another said: "Such utterly devastating news, my thoughts and prayers for Dean and heart felt, sincere condolences to Anne-Marie and all the family circle. RIP Dean."
