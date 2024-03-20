Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A young dad has died 'suddenly' while on holiday on the resort island of Gran Canaria. The man, who has now been locally named as Dean Dobbin from Downpatrick, Northern Ireland, was found dead in an apartment building at the municipality of Mogán in Puerto Rico area of the island on Monday afternoon (March 18).

Mr Dobbin, aged in his 30s, is reported to have suffered a head injury and an autopsy was due to take place on Wednesday to determine his cause of death. Tributes have since poured in for him after a notice was released by a funeral home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seamus Fitzsimons Funeral Directors posted to Facebook saying Mr Dobbin 'died suddenly abroad'. It said: "Loving father to Aidian and dearly beloved son of David and Anne-Marie. Much loved brother of Mark and David. Dear brother-in-law, uncle and nephew... Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle." Funeral arrangements for him will be announced later.

Dean Dobbin has died 'suddenly' while on holiday in resort island Gran Canaria

According to local news reports, it was a housekeeper who raised the alarm after entering the apartment. A male friend is believed to have been in the room when police arrived.

South Down MLA Colin McGrath has offered his condolences to grieving family and friends. "This will come as devastating news and will be compounded by the difficulty of it happening overseas. It is never easy to lose a loved one, but to see a young life cut short in such circumstances is unimaginable.

“I understand that an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man’s death and the family must be kept updated at this difficult time and receive the necessary help and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope that he can be returned to Downpatrick as soon as possible so his family can lay him to rest. I know that people in this area will rally around the family as they come to terms with their loss and my heart goes out to them.”