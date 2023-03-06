Police are looking for CCTV or doorbell camera footage that could help their investigation, after the Ukrainian teen died in hospital

Police are appealing for the public's help, after a 14-year-old Ukrainian national died after being found unconscious on a beach in South Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to reports of a missing teenager from the Dawlish area on Saturday. The force carried out localised searches with the support of a police helicopter and the coastguard, before finding the unconscious teen on a beach in the town.

The girl was airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she later died. Police say formal identification has now taken place, and her next-of-kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Becky Davies said: “The deceased girl was a Ukrainian national who was living in the Dawlish area; contact has been made with the Ukrainian embassy and the Home Office are also aware of this incident.